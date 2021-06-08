Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HSHIVPURI Himani Shivpuri back on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets, says 'always great to be back'

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, currently seen as Katori Amma in the sitcom "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", is delighted to resume shooting after one and a half months. The show is currently being shot in Gujarat.

"It's always great to be back on set. The set of 'Happu…' is always a family away from family. The shooting arrangements are extremely comfortable, we have been staying in a five-star hotel. The bio-bubble system is strictly being monitored and everything is available inside the hotel. The greenery outside and the Tapi river definitely gave us a great working atmosphere," Himani told IANS.

Her character of Katori Amma is very special to the actress. "Initially I was not keen on doing a daily soap but when I took up the role, I got to know the different layers of the role. The creative team of the show is doing a great job. Amma is a mother, a mother-in-law, a wife and grandmother -- so many shades. At times I have been given various looks, which is a great feeling for an artiste," she said.

On Covid, she added: "The situation is scary but all we can do is follow the guidelines and trying to be as normal as possible."

Himani, who has a career span of 37 years and has been part of innumerable hit Bollywood films, thinks that nothing is permanent. "Name, fame and money -- nothing is permanent. Make the most of it today. Especially in this Covid time, life is very unpredictable. So, celebrate every day," said the seasoned actress.