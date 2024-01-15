'Don't approve Samarth as her BF...', Isha's father makes 1st comment after coming out of Bigg Boss 17 house

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Isha's father makes first comment post BB house exit

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya's father has made his exit from the show and has made his first comment after coming out of the BB house. Ashish Malviya enters the house during the family week and gives his clear point of view to his daughter and TV actor Isha. He not only told her where she was going wrong in the show but also ignored her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. And now after his exit from the show, her father openly talked about his disapproval towards Chintu AKA Samarth.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Isha's father was asked whether he approves of Chintu as her boyfriend. Ashish Malviya was quick in his reply and said, "Not at all! kyu ki ye show chall raha hai. Asli decision toh tab hoga jab humari beti humse bolegi. Yeh, toh show ka format hai na. Rahi baat Samarth ka Isha ke boyfrined rehne ki baat toh wo toh Isha pe depend krti hai ki show se nikalne ke baad uss bande ka behaviour kaisa hai, uske career pe bad effect toh nahi dalega. To ye sb unpe depend karta hai.."

Isha's father defended his daughter's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar inside the BB house

The surprising thing seen here was that Isha's father defended his daughter's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and advised his daughter not to cross the line. He also said that there is a limit to poking Abhishek. 'You should not have done what you did. There is a limit to everything. Especially poking! You guys poked him too much, which is wrong. This is very wrong," said her father.

Isha seemed to agree with her father's words and assured him that she would not do this again. Later, Isha and Abhishek's mother went to the therapy room, where they both had a conversation. Abhishek's mother said that her son's personal matters should not be raised in the show and no attempt should be made to provoke him. Isha apologized to him for her behaviour.