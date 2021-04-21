Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANTANU MAHESHWARI Dil Dostii Dance fame Shantanu Maheshwari tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Dancer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram and informed his fans and followers about the same. Shantanu shared that he was unwell a few days ago and initially was tested negative but after the second round of testing, the virus was detected.

Shantanu shared on his social media, "Hey guys, just wanted to inform you all that I was unwell a few days ago and initially tested negative, but after the second round of testing I have been detected positive,"

Shantanu added, “I am under home quarantine, taking all the necessary precautions and hoping to recover soon.”

The actor also requested others to follow the COVID-19 guidelines for their safety. “A sincere request to everybody to be mindful in these trying and testing times and prioritize your health and don’t step out if not needed."

For the unversed, Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame playing Swayam in Dil Dostii Dance, a dance-based youth show on Channel V. He has also been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and web series Medically Yourrs.

Shantanu has also been a part of many reality shows, he was one of the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.He was last seen participating in Nach Baliye along with then-girlfriend Nityami Shirke.

Reportedly, the actor is said to be making his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

