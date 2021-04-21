Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for pouring love on his & Aishwarya Rai's wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple shared a glimpse of their celebrations with their fans, followers, and well-wishers on social media platforms. They were bombarded with wishes and comments on their post. Many fans created shared their pictures on social media with adorable messages. Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday was overwhelmed with the love the couple received on their anniversary. Taking to his Twitter account, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note for his fans thanking them for the unconditional love. He wrote, "Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again."

For those unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya are in different cities. While Abhishek these days is shooting for his project 'Dasvi' in Lucknow, Aishwarya and their Aaradhya are in Mumbai at their house Prateeksha. The couple celebrated their special day virtually this year.

ALSO READ: How Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary virtually with Aaradhya | PIC

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. After dating for a year, they decided to take their love to the next level by getting married. The couple is blessed with a daughter Aaradhya who is 9 years old.

ALSO READ: On Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding anniversary, romantic pics that define their happily ever after

On the professional front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan which will also feature-- Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

While for Abhishek, he was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's 'The Big Bull.' Before that he worked in 'Ludo' and web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows.'