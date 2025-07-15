Dheeraj Kumar, actor-producer who was known for iconic TV shows, dies at 79 due to pneumonia Dheeraj Kumar breathed his last at 11:40 am on Tuesday. At the time of death, his son Ashutosh Kumar was by his side.

New Delhi:

Famous producer, director and actor Dheeraj Kumar took his last breath at the age of 79. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was suffering from pneumonia. He breathed his last at 11:40 am on Tuesday. At the time of death, his son Ashutosh Kumar was by his side. His team and family have confirmed the news.

Family's official note

'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.'

Dheeraj Kumar's career

Dheeraj Kumar entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was a finalist in a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, in which Rajesh Khanna became the winner. Dheeraj worked in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company called Creative Eye, of which he is the chairman and managing director. The song 'Ka Karun Sajni, Aaye Na Balam' from the film 'Swami' was filmed on him. He also acted in films like 'Heera Panna' and 'Raton Ka Raja'. Through his company, he produced many popular religious serials and TV shows like 'Om Namah Shivay'. Dheeraj Kumar, who has produced more than 35 shows on TV, received a lot of love from the audience for shows like 'Adalat', 'Mili', 'Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan'.

Recently, Dheeraj attended the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. He praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to spread Sanatan Dharma. He said that he found peace by visiting the ISKCON temple and the love of the people there touched him a lot.

