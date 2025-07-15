Rahul Fazilpuria firing: Case filed against unknown, police recover Tata Punch linked to shooting On Tuesday, Police found bullet marks on the spot and have also recovered the Tata Punch car. After this, an attempt to murder case has been registered against an unknown at the Badshahpur police station.

New Delhi:

There is a new update in the Rahul Fazilpuria firing case. On Tuesday, Police found bullet marks on the spot and have also recovered the Tata Punch car. After this, an attempt to murder case has been registered against an unknown at the Badshahpur police station. According to Gurugram police sources, Rahul Fazilpuria's security was removed a few months ago. But after the shooting at the singer yesterday, Fazilpuria has been given security once again.

The singer was attacked on Monday

For the unversed, the Haryanvi singer, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore' and others, was attacked in a shocking firing incident in Gurugram on Monday, July 14, 2025. It is being said that a gunshot was fired near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fortunately, the singer narrowly escaped the attack.

Reportedly, some unidentified people arrived in a TATA Punch car and opened fire at singer Fazilpuria. After this firing, the Haryanvi singer quickly drove away from the spot in his vehicle. It must be noted that the incident took place near Fazilpur village on the SPR (Southern Peripheral Road) main road. However, the Gurugram police have started the investigation and search operation into this matter to track down the accused. According to sources, the STF (Special Task Force) had recently received inputs that miscreants were planning to target a singer.

Who is Rahul Fazilpuria?

Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuria is known to be a close friend of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Earlier this year, both their names came up in a controversial case involving the alleged use of snake venom and live snakes during the shooting of a music video. For the unversed, he has huge popularity on social media and has 1.2 million followers on the social media networking application Instagram.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's co-star, who was called Madhuri's lookalike, left her career at its peak to marry a cricketer