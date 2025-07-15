Akshay Kumar's co-star, who was called Madhuri's lookalike, left her career at its peak to marry a cricketer A Bollywood actress was called the lookalike of Madhuri Dixit. She worked in 17 films in her 5-year acting career and left it at its peak to marry a cricketer.

Do you know that a Bollywood actress was called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike? Yes! She entered Bollywood in the 90s and gave a blockbuster film like Jaan Tere Naam, but at the peak of her career, this beauty married a cricketer and left acting. However, in her small but significant acting career, she worked in 17 films and marked her Bollywood debut opposite Ronit Roy.

Who is this actress?

We are talking about actress Farheen Khan, who played the lead actress in Ronit Roy starrer film Jaan Tere Naam. This was Farheen's debut film, which was a big hit at the box office. Farheen, who became famous with her debut film, was named Choti Madhuri. She later worked in films like Sainik, Aag Ka Toofan, Dil Ki Baazi and Amaanat. She worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Nazar Ke Samne, Dil Ki Baazi and Amaanat.

Having played lead roles, Farheen had also turned down the supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar. The role was later played by Shilpa Shetty. However, the supporting role was not the only reason she rejected Baazigar. At that time, she was offered Kamal Hassan's Kalaignan. She accepted the role and played Bindiya, Hassan's love interest in the 1993 film.

Around this time, she met a former Indian cricketer, who was already the father of a child. This cricketer fell in love with Farheen and, without wasting much time on dating, he married the actress. It is worth noting that the actress got pregnant before marriage.

Which cricketer did she marry?

We are talking about former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, who married Farheen in the year 1994. Talking about Farheen's career, she worked in 17 films in just 5 years in the film industry. The actress got married and settled down at the peak of her career. At that time, heroines like Madhuri Dixit, Divya Bharti, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon were making a mark in Bollywood.

