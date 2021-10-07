Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit's extravagant performance to set stage on fire; watch promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT, COLORS Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit's extravagant performance to set the stage on fire

One of the most loved reality show, Dance Deewane 3 is nearing its final episode. As the curtain goes down, its judge Madhuri Dixit is set to grace the dance floor with her electrifying performance. The actress will be seen dancing to some of her superhit songs on the finale day. The makers on Thursday dropped the promo of the episode. Sharing a glimpse of Madhuri performing on her songs remix, they captioned it, "Jab @madhuridixitnene ki adaaon ka chalega jaadu, toh Grand Finale ki shaam hogi ek dum first class!"

Take a look:

Madhuri will groove along with the finalists of the dance reality show. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a lilac lehenga paired with diamond jewellery.

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, Madhuri took to Instagram and wished her fans through a small video clip of herself doing garba to the tunes of Dhvani Bhanushali's song Mehendi. She cxan be seen donning the same attire. "Ae Haalo! Chalo garba ramva. Join me and create a remix reel of my video from the comfort of your homes. Wishing everyone a very #HappyNavratri #StaySafe #MaintainSocialDistancing, " she wrote in the caption.

The actress treated her fans with some of the most gorgeous pictures of her look from the grand finale episode. The lilac lehenga is designed by ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

The grand finale episode of Dance Deewane will air this weekend. Apart from Madhuri, the panel of judges include Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

