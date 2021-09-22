Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene enjoy family time in the US before dropping their son Arin for college; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRNENEOFFICIAL Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene enjoy family time in US before dropping their son Arin for college

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently is in the US with her husband and kids. The actress is having a time of her life with her family ahead of dropping her elder son Arin for his college. On Wednesday, Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures. He wrote in the caption, "Nothing like sunshine, a smile and your family with you, right?"

In the pictures, Dr Nene can be seen happily posing with Madhuri, Arin and their younger son Ryan for a selfie.

Earlier, Dr Nene shared a few pictures with Arin at his university in the US. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything."

In July, Madhuri, too, had spoken about Arin leaving for college in a video. “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.

Arin also made an appearance at Madhuri Dixit's iForIndia concert. The two performed her song Candle for the audience together. While she sang the song, he accompanied her on the keyboard.

Madhuri currently features as a judge on the dance reality show "Dance Deewane 3". Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

