Madhuri Dixit takes viral 'model face' challenge and Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta can't stop laughing

If you're not living under a rock, by now you must have stumbled upon the viral 'model face' challenge on social media. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The actress on Thursday shared the video with celebrity makeup artist Florian Hurel as they aced the challenge.

The reel video has Madhuri and Florian follow the instructions of the challenge: ‘Smile without your eyes, raise your eyebrows, stop smiling’. Later we Madhuri walking with her ‘model face’ while pushing Florian away. The video is not only impressing fans but celebrities alike. While actress Anushka Sharma shared the video of her Instagram stories writing, 'Queen' followed by laughing emojis. Actress Preity Zinta and choreographer Dharmesh too reacted to the video by dropping laughing emoticons in the comment section. Take a look:

Madhuri currently features as a judge on the dance reality show "Dance Deewane 3". Recently on Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, she was seen walking onto the sets of the dance reality show with a Ganpati idol in her palms, along with judges Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Moving forward, she leads a Modak making session on stage as teach everyone to make it properly.

during the episode, she narrated the story of her love for 'Modak' and said: "Modak making is about family coming together, making it together and it's about celebrating this great festival."

Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.