COVID 19 effect: Rashami Desai gets screened on Naagin 4 set

Rashami Desai is doing her best to create awareness about coronavirus among fans. After giving advice to her followers on how to stay protected amid the ongoing situation, a video doing the rounds on the Internet shows the "Uttaran" fame actress getting her temperature checked before entering the set of her new show "Naagin 4".
Fight Against Coronavirus
- DOs & DON’Ts: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: Symptoms, Risks
- TRAVEL : Restrictions, safety measures
- FAQs: Be Informed
The video was posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle on Monday. Rashami even commented a heart emoji on the video.
Producer Ekta Kapoor too commented. She said: "Till shoots end today. Naagin getting checked."
Rashami is playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4. Before this, she entertained the audience with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13".