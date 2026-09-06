Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 contestants list: Rahul Easwar, Suchitra and others likely to join Mohanlal's show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 is set to return with Mohanlal as the host, and speculation around the contestants has already gathered pace. Several names are doing the rounds online, including Rahul Easwar, singer Suchitra and social media personalities.

The eighth season of the Malayalam reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 6. While the makers have not officially announced the complete contestant line-up yet, several names have emerged through social media posts and reports.

Rahul Easwar and Suchitra among rumoured contestants

Rahul Easwar is one of the prominent names linked to Bigg Boss Malayalam 8. The activist and public speaker is no stranger to reality television, having previously participated in Malayalee House, which he won. His possible entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 has attracted attention, particularly after a cryptic social media post in which he hinted that he was travelling to a distant land. The post sparked speculation among viewers that he could be heading to the Bigg Boss house.

Singer Suchitra is another name reportedly being considered for the new season. Known for her work in music and her outspoken public persona, she has also been mentioned in several prediction lists ahead of the premiere. However, her participation has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Sreelakshmi Arackal and other names in the buzz

Social media personality and activist Sreelakshmi Arackal is also among the names reportedly linked to the show. Her posts and online presence have fuelled speculation about her possible participation. Singer Sreenath Sivasankaran has also emerged as a probable contestant. Other names being discussed include content creators Vicky Thug and Sanoom Lepcha. Reports suggest that some of these personalities have dropped hints on social media, adding to the speculation around the contestant line-up.

The list of possible contestants has continued to change as the premiere approaches. Several other names have appeared in online prediction lists, but not all of them have any confirmed connection with the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 to be hosted by Mohanlal

Mohanlal will return as the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam 8. The superstar has been closely associated with the Malayalam edition of the reality show and will once again take viewers through the contestants’ journey inside the house. The makers are expected to reveal the final line-up during the grand premiere. Until then, the names doing the rounds should be treated as reports and speculation rather than an official contestant list.

With the new season set to begin on September 6, viewers will have to wait until the launch to find out which of the rumoured names actually enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house.

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