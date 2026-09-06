Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestants list: Soundarya Shetty, Rachel David and others to enter Kiccha Sudeep's show

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 6, with Kiccha Sudeep returning as the host. Ahead of the grand launch, several names have emerged as part of the contestant line-up, including Soundarya Shetty, Pruthvi Ambaar, Suraj Kumar, Dragon Manja, Asiya Firdose, Tandav Ram and Rachel David.

The new season comes with a flight-inspired theme, with Sudeep appearing as a captain in the latest promotional campaign. The makers have also introduced Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, a pre-launch selection process through which prospective contestants competed for a place in the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestants

Soundarya Shetty

Soundarya Shetty, also known as Sandy, is a model, content creator and reality television personality from Mangaluru. She gained recognition after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla 16, where she emerged as a finalist. Known for her outspoken personality and competitive approach, Soundarya has a background in modelling, dance and beauty pageants. Her entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 13 brings another reality-show contestant into the mix.

Pruthvi Ambaar

Kannada actor Pruthvi Ambaar is another prominent name on the list. He began his career as a radio jockey before moving into acting and has worked in both Kannada and Tulu cinema. Pruthvi is best known to a wider audience for playing Adi in Dia. He has subsequently appeared in films including Sugar Factory, Dooradarshana, Juni and Bhuvanam Gaganam. His participation could offer viewers an opportunity to see the actor away from his film roles.

Suraj Kumar

Suraj Kumar, known simply as Suraj, is associated with the popular comedy reality show Comedy Khiladigalu. It is anticipated that he will add a comedic aspect to the Bigg Boss house, having already made connections with television viewers through his acting.

Dragon Manja

Dragon Manja is an actor known for his appearances in Kannada films, most notably playing action parts in movies like Bheema and Brat. His participation in the reality TV show could allow viewers to get to know the actor in a new light, away from the roles he has played in films.

Asiya Firdose

Another Kannada television actress to be making an entry to the Bigg Boss house is Asiya Firdose. She has starred in Kannada television shows like Kanyakumari and Shravani Subramanya. Asiya played Kannika in Kanyakumari before taking on the lead role of Shravani in Shravani Subramanya. Her participation adds a familiar television face to the Season 13 line-up.

Tandav Ram

Tandav Ram is a Kannada television and film actor who rose to popularity with the serial Jodi Hakki, in which he played Ramanna. He has also appeared in shows such as Krishna Rukmini and Bala Aparoopa Nam Jodi, apart from films including Mareyelaare, Ondh Kathe Hella and Abbabba. Tandav is also interested in bodybuilding and has participated in competitions.

Rachel David

Rachel David, who has worked across the Malayalam and Kannada film industries, is another name linked to the new season. Born and raised in Bengaluru, she began acting with the Malayalam film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu in 2019.

She made her Kannada debut with Love Mocktail 2, in which she played Sihi. Rachel has since appeared in films including Chef Chidambara, Unlock Raghava and Bhuvanam Gaganam.

Kiccha Sudeep returns as host

Kiccha Sudeep is back to host Bigg Boss Kannada for the 13th season. He has been associated with the show since its earlier seasons and continues to be one of its biggest draws.

This year, the makers have given the season a flight-themed presentation, with Sudeep introduced as the captain. The house has also reportedly been designed around the travel concept.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 premiere date and time

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 premieres on September 6, 2026, with the grand launch expected at around 7 pm. The Kannada edition is also premiering on the same day as the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam editions of Bigg Boss, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna and Mohanlal respectively.

The makers have also brought the four South Indian Bigg Boss hosts together for a special promotional campaign, marking an unusual crossover ahead of the new seasons. While the contestant list has generated considerable interest, the makers have kept some details under wraps. The final line-up will be clear once the contestants are formally introduced during the grand premiere.

With a new flight-inspired house, the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha concept and Sudeep returning as captain and host, Season 13 is set to begin a new chapter of the Kannada reality show.

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