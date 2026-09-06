Bigg Boss Tamil 10 grand premiere kicks off in style, Vijay Sethupathi back as host

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has begun with a grand premiere on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The season brings back the popular reality show with a fresh lineup of contestants and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host. The new season is set to bring plenty of drama, tasks, friendships and unexpected moments as the contestants begin their journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 begins at 6 pm on Sunday, September 6. As soon as the show's grand premiere begins, Vijay Sethupathi introduces the new Bigg Boss house and takes viewers through its various areas, including the garden, confession room, kitchen and dining area. He will unveil the final list of housemates during the ceremony.

Vijay Sethupathi returns as host

Vijay Sethupathi is back as the host of the Tamil edition. His return has been one of the major highlights of the latest season. He will once again interact with the contestants, address the developments inside the house and guide viewers through the weekend episodes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants

Lakshmi Priya, Sadika and Shabnam were the first three participants to join Vijay Sethupathi on stage. However, only Lakshmi Priya and Sadika managed to secure their places in the show. Shabnam, on the other hand, had to bid goodbye to Vijay on stage after receiving fewer votes. The names of the remaining contestants will be updated by the end of the grand premiere episode.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 introduces new format

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 had a pre-show titled The Common Man this time. The show was introduced to select commoners who could enter the main programme. The format was inspired by Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, the Telugu version's pre-show.

The Common Man was hosted by Bigg Boss Tamil alumna Maya S Krishnan. Former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan and Raju Jeyamohan joined her on the show as judges. The pre-show gave aspiring contestants a chance to compete for an opportunity to become part of the main Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is not the only regional edition premiering on Sunday. Along with the Tamil show, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, Sudeepa's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 and Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will also premiere on Sunday.

With several editions returning on the same day, reality show fans have plenty to look forward to as the new seasons get underway.

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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 contestant list: Kumaran Thangarajan to others set to enter Vijay Sethupathi's show