Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Confirmed! Rakhi Sawant to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card, replaces Abhijit Bichukale

Highlights Rakhi Sawant has also participated in previous seasons of the reality show

Abhijit Bichukale was earlier seen on Bigg Boss Marathi

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also enter as the wild card contestants

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for creating a buzz, is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wild card contestant. Well, not keen on revealing much on her game plan, this time Rakhi says that she is going to give an answer to all those who are calling her a 'liar' on entering the house with her husband Ritesh. "I have not planned anything because I know how 'Bigg Boss' is. I have been part of this show. But yes many people for so long have been calling me a liar, so this time they will see my husband and I believe many will get the answer."

Rakhi entered 'Bigg Boss' as a contestant in Season 1 and as a challenger and finalist in 'Bigg Boss 14'. Rakhi's husband who has never made a public appearance will be seen on the show and the actress, model and dancer has all plans to show a different avatar of her on the show.

"Earlier I entered the show as a contestant and now I will be seen as a wife. Everyone will call me the best 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) after this," she replies.

While looking at the game from outside, Rakhi says that it was going fine but there was something that was lacking in the show and she is going to add that element along with her husband. She feels her entry will spice up the game. "I am going to add 'tadka' to the show that I believe was lacking."

When asked what chemistry we are going to see with her husband on the show, she says, "It will be all fun. We are going to make everyone laugh. We both are jolly, so of course you will see a lot of enjoyment on the show that we are going to do. And also you will have that typical husband-wife fight also. We both are going to be very natural on the show."

She finds all the contestants very strong and challenging. "Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali all are very challenging and that is why I am not planning anything. After going inside I will hold their feet and say 'please forgive me if I am not able to make proper connection' and 'sabki band bajau'"

Is she planning to make the connections with the housemates and she says: "I don't think so as how much connection I will be able to make inside the house. Actually I cannot decide anything right now."

Rakhi, who entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as challenger, quit the show on finale night taking a bag of Rs 14 lakh but this time she wants to continue till the end. As she says: "Last time on the advice of Vindu Dara Singh I took the bag and left as he told me you would not win. But this time I am not going to do the same and with the support of the audience I hope to be the winner also."

The word on the street has it that Rakhi Swant will be taking the place of Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale. He was supposed to enter the hosue with Rashami, Devoleena. However, as per social media buzz he has tested covid positive and will not be entering now.