Image Source : TWITTER/JDMAJETHIA Wagle Ki Duniya shoot stopped after 10 members test COVID 19 positive

With a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country, many Bollywood and television celebrities have been tested COVID-19 positive. Recently, 10 members of the comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya were diagnosed with coronavirus. As a result, the shooting of the show has been stopped. The show producer JD Majethia took to his Twitter account and shared the update with the audience along with a video.

He wrote, "We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health. @sabtv Wagle Ki Duniya."

In the video actor Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the lead role in the show can be seen addressing the fans about the COVID 19 outbreak on the set. He said that the Wagle family has been affected by the pandemic. In the coming week, we will see the best episodes of the show. And he promised that they will be back soon with new episodes. Until then old episodes of the show will air on television.

Wagle Ki Duniya is a comedy show that features Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role as Srinivas's son, Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati portrays his wife, Vandana Wagle. The show is based on the Doordarshan channel’s popular character created by RK Laxman. The first episode of the show aired on SabTV in the month of February 2021.

Earlier, some crew members of Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 3 were tested positive. The Colors' spokesperson said in a statement, “Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitised. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."