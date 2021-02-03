Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om dies after paralysis attack

Image Source : TWITTER Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om dies days after the paralytic attack

Swami Om, who rose to fame after his controversial stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 10, passed away due to a paralytic attack. The self-claimed Godman suffered a paralysis attack a few days ago after which his health deteriorated. He was 63. He was undergoing treatment in Delhi and breathed his last on Wednesday. Swami Om had also tested positive for COVID19. While he had recovered, he wasn't absolutely healthy. His last rites were performed today at 1.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

The self-proclaimed godman breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad. Covid made him extremely weak and the 63-year-old reportedly suffered from paralysis a few days ago following which his condition worsened.

Swami Om was one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history. He appeared on season 10. Swami Om had a controversial stint at the 10th season of the reality television show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The makers had evicted him after the self-proclaimed godman did the grotesque act of throwing urine on housemate Bani J.

(With inputs from Paras Kothari)