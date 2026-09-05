Serena and Venus Williams suffer first-round exit from women's doubles after historic return at US Open 2026

The US Open 2026 has already witnessed many memorable moments. Still early days in the tournament, the event saw the likes of Serena and Venus Williams make their return to the court. The legendary sisters played their last campaign in a Grand Slam back in 2022.

However, the US Open handed them a wildcard for the women's doubles draw as they got another chance to extend their incredible legacy on the court. For their first game of the tournament, the sisters took on Maya Joint and Chan Hao-Ching.

While many anticipated the Williams sisters to put on a good show and make their way into the second round, the two legends ended up losing the clash. The legends went down 3-6, 7-6(6), and 7-10 in the clash and were eliminated from the very first round of the US Open.

In a marathon contest that lasted 3 hours and 2 minutes, Serena and Venus’ first Grand Slam campaign since 2022 ended heartbreakingly. Joint and Chan were in complete control right from the get-go, and the Williams sisters were unable to keep up, losing the first set of the game.

They did find some control and managed to get back into the second set, but losing the third set saw them face elimination from the tournament.

Serena Williams opened up before her clash at the tournament

Before the start of the competition, Serena Williams was asked about her intentions, and she talked about taking it one game at a time and how she did not have an agenda in her head as he geared up for her first-round bout alongside Venus Williams. She also opened up on her preparations and how she was feeling ahead of her comeback.

"I really don't have an agenda right now. I'm taking it one match at a time and seeing where my body can take me. It's been exciting to see what I'm capable of and to feel myself getting stronger. Right now, I'm just enjoying being back out there and seeing where it goes,” Serena Williams was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.

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