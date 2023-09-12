Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Nominations: Contestants slam Pallavi Prashanth; Sivaji and Shobha Shetty argue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has generated significant attention, with the nominations for the second week being particularly eventful, marked by drama, heated arguments, and conflicts among the contestants. The two-day nominations process was dominated by Pallavi Prashanth, who was notably impassioned during Monday's episode. During this, Pallavi Prashanth's portrayal as a struggling farmer and social influencer seeking success drew criticism from some fellow housemates.

Amardeep Chowdary confronted Prashanth for frequently resorting to emotional and sentimental dialogues as a defense mechanism. Many agreed to Amardeep over this. Soon, Prashanth reacted to the situation with a mix of tears, arguments, and pleas, while Gautham Krishna described his behavior as 'narcissistic.' In response, Prashanth displayed his attitude by quipping, 'I will take medicine from you while going back.'

The makers released tonight's promo and the second day nominations is filled with heated confrontations. Gowtham Krishna nominates Rathika, sparking an intense argument between the two. Additionally, tensions rise as Sivaji nominates Shobha Shetty, leading to a clash between them. The nominations process promises to be an eventful one, with contestants vying to secure their place in the house by strategising and targeting each other.

Sandeep, who received a 5-week immunity, is already guaranteed a spot in the safe zone. Damini remains safe as none of the contestants nominated her. Prince Yawar, however, was directly nominated and will be on the list this week. Pallavi Prashanth and Shivaji are both likely to be nominated due to their significant vote counts.

