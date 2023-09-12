KBC 15: Why did Amitabh Bachchan get embarrassed by his song Mere Angne Mein?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully with season 15. With each episode, the host Big B shares interesting stories from his personal life and motivates the contestants and the audience as well. In the latest episode, the megastar opened up about one of the most iconic songs Mere Angne Mein, also sung by him.

It started when Amitabh Bachchan presented the question to rollover contestants Chhavi and Neeru Pandey. The question worth Rs 10,000 was—Which of these is true for the song in the audio? A: The director is the singer B: The actor is the singer C: The actor is the director D: The composer is the director.

The makers then played the audio, which was Big B's song Mere Angne Mein. Soon after the song played, the star was seen embarrassed and playfully slapped the computer. He further asked the technicians to stop the song as he was embarrassed. He went on to ask for the correct answer from the contestants and said he was aware that the actor's voice was terrible in the song.

As the show progresses, the contestants choose the right option and Big B shares the story behind his song. Speaking of the history behind it, he revealed that Mere Angne Mein is a folk song that was played in the villages. He added that his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, used to sing the song during Holi and this is how the song came on the big screen.

Big B further said director Prakash Mehra came to him and discussed it and wanted him to sing the song for the film.

On the other hand, Punjab's Jaskaran Singh became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in this season. Watch the exclusive interview of Singh with India TV.

