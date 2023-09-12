Elvish Yadav vs Asim Riaz: Bigg Boss 13 runner up takes dig at Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner during live performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav, Asim Riaz

Elvish Yadav and Asim Riaz are among the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is making headlines after he mentioned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav during his live concert in Bengaluru. Clips of Riaz's performance are doing rounds on the internet wherein he can also be seen flashing his middle finger.

In the viral clip, the Kashmiri model actor can be seen talking about Sidharth Shukla's comparison with Elvish Yadav. During his performance, he said nobody can replace Sidharth Shukla not even recent Bigg Boss contestants. Following this, the audience mentioned Yadav's name. Riaz then took a dig at him and said the YouTuber only talks about numbers and followers.

Riaz said, "People will come and go but nobody will ever be like me and Sidharth, nobody can ever take our place, there's no way. The people who come live and count their numbers should stop it as they can't do it as well."

Watch the viral clip here:

After the clip went viral, Elvish Yadav addressed it during his Instagram live and said Asim Riaz was chasing him and he tries to stay away from such controversy. He further said he would have appreciated it if Riaz abused him in the face. Further, Yadav's fans came in support and slammed Riaz. One fan wrote, "Khatam hogya bhaiya matter. ab asim ki side s kuch ni aane wala. systumm hangg." Another fan wrote, "galat bande se panga.. ye Asim jeso ko TV shows pe 200 cameras k samne ladna aata h bas lekin asli life me Gurgaon jesi jgh kya kya scene hota h inhe koi idea nhi."

Asim Riaz ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla, the season is the most-loved in the history of the reality show. On the other hand, Elvish Yadav lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy against Abhishek Malhan.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah SLAMS Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files, call them 'very harmful...'

Latest Entertainment News