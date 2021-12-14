Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, INSTAGRAM/ AKKINENINAGARJUNA Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to join Nagarjuna on grand finale

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to appear on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' as guests on the grand finale The grand finale is only a few days away, with five finalists fighting to win the title for the season. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finale will be on a grand scale. As Nagarjuna has acquired the rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' in Telugu, he seems to have invited the couple to promote their movie on the show, which would also become an advantage for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are also being expected to appear on the show, to promote their upcoming movie 'RRR'. With four bigwigs attending the grand finale, the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' seem to have taken care to make the event even bigger.

The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. All of the contestants on top-5 are considered as strongest players, and the final decision regarding the title winner would be a hard nut to crack, for the viewers. The last contestant to get evicted was RJ Kajal. Kajal was considered as one of the strongest players but hated by the most number of the 'Bigg Boss' inmates.

-with IANS inputs