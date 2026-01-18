Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Finale LIVE: Winner announcement, voting trends, finalists and highlights Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is coming to an end with one of Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari, the finalists of this season, lifting the trophy today.

Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale is here. An edition that was full of ups and downs is finally coming to an end with one of Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari, the finalists of this season, lighting the trophy. After close to 15 weeks of the television program being filled with action, entertainment, competitions and elimination, the popular television show is finally ready for its grand finale which will be aired today at 6 PM.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.

Follow this Live blog for all the latest updates.