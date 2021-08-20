Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss OTT: Madhuri Dixit, Shakti Kapoor root for contestant Karan Nath

Bollywood actress and reality show Dance Deewane 3's judge Madhuri Dixit has rooted for her favourite contestant, Karan Nath from the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. Karan, who is one of the participants in the digital version of the controversial reality show has been receiving a lot of accolades lately. In a recently shared post on social media, Madhuri gave her best wishes to Karan. She tweeted, "Wish you all the best #KaranNath for your Bigg Boss OTT Debut."

The industry's stalwarts are seen coming out in support of their favourites to save them from elimination. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor also supported for the same. He shared a video and asked people to watch Bigg Boss and support and vote for Karan Nath.

Karan’s game in the Bigg Boss is loved by many. He has raised his voice on many issues when required. He was also appreciated by matchmaker Sima Taparia too who recently entered the House.

For the unversed, contestant Karan Nath was seen in the film, Yeh Dil Aashiqaana. He has also been a part of films such as Paagalpan, Sssshhh..., LOC Kargil, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny.

Karan Nath is Ridhima Pandit's connection in the show. 'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.