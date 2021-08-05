Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAMITASHETTY Bigg Boss OTT: Is Shamita Shetty participating in Karan Johar's show amid Raj Kundra's porn case?

Bigg Boss OTT has even since its inception excited its fan following. The show will be going live this Sunday on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. A lot of changes have been implemented by the creative team of the show but one thing remains the same-- controversial contestants. For now two celebrities -- Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan Khan have been confirmed by the makers. However, there's a tentative list which is doing rounds on the internet. One name in the same is that of Shamita Shetty. The Bollywood actress who is these days in the limelight because of her sister Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn film case will reportedly get lockeed inside the house.

This news has shocked the fans of the show as she has previously been a contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss. According to a report in PeepingMoon, its is still not clear whether she is a part of the show but the creatives are still working on her last minute entry. Shamita who rose to fame with her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Mohabbatein' is these days under the scrutiny after the businessman was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps.

She even shared a cryptic post on her Instagram that read, "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

Speaking about other tentative contestants, the list include names of Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill, Neha Marda, Zeeshan Khan, Manasvi Vashisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Rohit Reddy, Aashika Bhatia, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Malik and Pavithra Lakshmi

Meanwhile, model-VJ Anusha has declined her participation in her recent Instagram post which was made today. She said, "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day."

Coming back to the show, it will be starting from August 8 on Voot. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television.