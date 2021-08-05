Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ADITYANARAYAN Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik and contestants groove with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo

Indian Idol 12 is heading towards its grand finale which is all set take place on August 15. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the season populay by introducing new twists and turns. For those unversed, the show has contestants--Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble fighting for the trophy. Meanwhile, a new promo shared by the host Aditya Narayan shows the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and contestants dancing to none other than the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar song. Not only this but they are even accompanied by the little boy Sahdev Dirdo who is seen singing the song while others groove.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared the video from the semi-finale episode and wrote, "#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team (sic)." It is been widely circulated on the internet and is gaining praises from its excited fan following.

Have a look at the same here:

Many commented with hearts while others called the promo. What do you feel about the promo?

The video of 10-year-old Sahdev hailing from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district went viral a few days back. A lot of celebrities have been sharing their versions on social media. Comedian Kapil Sharma even shared a video with Bharti Singh on Instagram that scared a fan who ran away without taking a selfie.

Even rapper Badshah shared a picture with Sahdev hinting at a song coming with the boy who was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.. He captioned the post, "Bachpan ka pyar. Coming soon."

Coming back to the finale episode of Indian Idol 12, it is all set to take place between noon and midnight on the country’s Independence Day on August 15. The makers have opted for a 12-hour format where the episode will begin at 12PM and end at 12AM.

