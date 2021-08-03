Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PAWANDEEP/ARUNITA Indian Idol 12: Fans troll judges for praising Arunita Kanjilal and not Pawandeep Rajan. Know why

Indian Idol 12 has been under the radar of fans ever since its inception. This season remained in the limelight either because of its contestants or judges. Yet again, the same happened soon after power-packed performances by the top contenders in the last episode. For those unversed, Indian Idol 12 is incing towards its grand finale and has Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble as competitors. Viewers have been raising their voices for their favourite contestant and this is exactly what happened after Pawandeep and Arunita's performance in the weekend episode.

Pawandeep sang Tu Hi Re and his singing was loved by the audience. However, he did not receive the 'mausam badal diya' tag from the judges unlike Arunita and this is what upset everyone. Many slammed the makers for being partial and social media got filled with trolling messages.

A person wrote, "Absolutely gutted by the makers and judges. @RajanPawandeep performed out of his skin, was the star of the evening, yet he received such muted response? What's wrong?” Another tweeted, “Its biased show, need to boycott in next season. No respect for real talent just humiliation. This show is giving very bad example for future singers n musicians."

Many were even unhappy with Anu Malik's response. A user tweeted, "Anu Malik is back on his malicious ways. Saw his reactions in the last 2 episodes after the performances of Pawandeep Rajan. Hard time to get up and applaud when the other 2 judges did it! ‘Shouters’ are always on the top of his mind, seems! #sonytv #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan"

Speaking about the show's finale, it is all set to take place between noon and midnight on the country’s Independence Day on August 15. Yes, that's true! The makers this time have opted for a 12-hour format where the episode will begin at 12PM and end at 12AM.

According to a report in Indian Express, "Personnel from the Indian Armed Forces have been invited to take part. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are starring in the upcoming Kargil War film Shershaah, are also expected to take part."