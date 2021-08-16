Monday, August 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Housemates think not Neha Bhasin but Divya Agarwal has a black heart

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Housemates think not Neha Bhasin but Divya Agarwal has a black heart

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16: After the first weekend episode with host Karan Johar, the drama unfolded in the Monday episode when Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla gave contestants a task of choosing who has a black heart from amongst Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin. Missed the episode? Read the highlights here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2021 20:15 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Housemates think not Neha Bhasin but Divya Agarwal has a black hear
Image Source : INSTA/DIVYA

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Housemates think not Neha Bhasin but Divya Agarwal has a black heart

Bigg Boss OTT: A new version of reality show Bigg Boss began on the web application VOOT and witnessed its first weekend episode with first eviction recently. The show which is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar now has celebrities-- Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Nishant Bhat, Karan Nath, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, and Zeeshan Khan. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed became the first evicted contestant of the show. In today's episode, the fans witnessed participants fighting during the black heart task given by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

In case you missed the episode, read the highlights here:

 

 

 

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 16 HIGHLIGHTS:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 16, 2021 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Neha breaks down and the episode came to an end.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita thanks Raqesh for playing like her partner in the task.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Milind breaks down after fight with Neha, says he need guidance. Akshara tries to calm him down.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Neha Bhasin asks everyone to let her play alone, fights with her partner Milind Gaba.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    SidNaaz bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss OTT house.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants think Divya has the blackest heart! What is your opinion?

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Know who according to the housemates has the most darkest heart

    An interesting task by Sidnaaz for the housemates to pour a bottle of water into Jars of Divya or Neha to choose who spreads negativity in the house. 

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Divya Agarwal is agitated over the change of equations in the house post Karan Johar's statements.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sidharth, Shehnaaz guide contestants about what to do and what not to do. They not just encourage them but also ask them to speak in Hindi and not use cuss words.

  • Aug 16, 2021 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Will Shehnaaz and Sidharth's task increase fights in the house?

    The most popular jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made an appearance in the house and makes the contestants play a task. See a glimpse of the same here:

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X