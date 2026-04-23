'Galti ho gayi,' says Rahul Meena, accused of killing IRS officer's daughter, in Delhi court

New Delhi:

"Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi," (I committed a crime, a mistake), said Rahul Meena, the 19-year-old domestic help accused of raping and murdering a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in southeast Delhi, as a court remanded him to four days of police custody on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking four days of custodial interrogation of the accused. The accused, whose face was covered with a cloth, was produced in the jam-packed courtroom around 2:30 pm.

The 22-year-old IIT graduate was allegedly raped and killed at her Kailash Hills residence by Meena, their former house help, on Wednesday morning, hours after the accused and his associates allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in Rajasthan's Alwar.

What did Rahul Meena say in court?

The magistrate asked Meena about the injuries shown in the medico-legal report (MLC), to which the accused said he got hurt while getting down from the terrace.

On being further quizzed by the court, the accused said he had committed a mistake and a crime. "Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi," he said.

When the court asked the accused about the reason for committing the offence, Meena said the deceased's fingerprints were needed to open a locker.

The court, however, clarified that this would not be treated as a formal confession.

Sequence of events

After the IRS officer and his wife left the house in the morning, the accused entered the residence. He knew the access card was kept in the shoe rack and used it to get inside, heading straight to the victim's study room.

Once inside, he initially asked her for money, claiming that her mother had sent him. When she questioned how he had entered, he gave evasive answers and then allegedly attacked her. He first tried to strangle her with his hands, then used a mobile phone charger cable, and finally struck her multiple times with a lamp. After she lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted her and dragged her from the upstairs study room to the locker area on the lower floor.

Police said the household locker, which contained cash and jewellery, could only be opened using the fingerprints of the IRS officer, his wife, and the victim. The accused was aware of this and allegedly tried to unlock it by pressing the victim's fingers against the biometric scanner. However, the attempt failed due to blood on her fingers. He then used a screwdriver to force open the locker, stole valuables, and fled.

While leaving, he reportedly pretended to be talking on his mobile phone to avoid drawing suspicion.

The Delhi Police had moved a remand application seeking four days of custodial interrogation of the accused to probe the "heinous crime".

The prosecution said it needs to find the victim's mobile phone, reconstruct the accused's entry and exit route, and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime.

It said, "We are also investigating a similar case against him in Alwar."

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