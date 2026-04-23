PM Modi vows big push for fish exports, promises support for Mathurapur fisherfolk after Bengal win

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a charged on Thursday, assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would prioritise fish exports and extend dedicated support to fisherfolk if the party forms the next government in West Bengal. Addressing a public gathering in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, he appealed to them to "root out the current TMC government," claiming that a strong wave for change is sweeping through the state.

Taking aim at the ruling TMC, the Prime Minister accused the party of working against the interests of women. He recalled the Women Reservation Bill and said that although the BJP introduced it in Parliament, the TMC opposed it and "took away the rights of women". PM Modi said women in the state would not forget how the bill was resisted.

Charges of corruption and obstruction of central schemes

PM Modi further alleged that the state government not only blocks central welfare initiatives but also misuses funds meant for public benefit. He said that corruption has become so entrenched in Bengal that "no work gets done in Bengal without bribes". According to him, people have repeatedly trusted the TMC but received only unfulfilled promises and disappointment.

Call for accountability after May 4

The Prime Minister assured that once the assembly election results are announced on May 4, action will follow against those responsible for wrongdoing. Referring to the ongoing polling, he said the enthusiasm among women and young voters during the first phase has drawn national attention. He added that the high turnout shows that fear is diminishing and "the victory of trust is certain". PM Modi also expressed confidence that "the lotus will bloom everywhere" when votes are counted ten days from now.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

West Bengal recorded brisk voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, with turnout climbing to 78.77 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors by 3 pm. Polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts began at 7 am under tight security, with long queues outside booths reflecting strong early participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

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