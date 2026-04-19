Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner: Tanvi Kolte lifts trophy, wins Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh started on January 11 and ran for more than three months. It ended with Tanvi Kolte lighting the trophy. Raqesh Bapat turned up the first runner up, where as Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane and Deepali Sayyed were the other three finalists.

Defeating rest 18 contestants and refusing Rs 5 lakh suitcase, Tanvi Kolte won the sixth edition of Bigg Boss Marathi.

What did the winner get?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner Tanvi Kolte won Rs 15 lakh along with e-scooter and the glittering trophy.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finalists

The top 5 contestants who made it to the top 5 were: Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane and Deepali Sayyed.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestants

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 features 19 contestants. It included Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, Deepali Sayyed, Radha Patil, Sonali Raut, Divya Shinde, Omkar Raut, Ayush Salunkhe, Karan Sonawane, Sachin Kumawat, Ruchita Jamdar, Roshan Bhajankar, Prabhu Shelke, Sanket Pathak, Sagar Karande, Sanskruthi and Rakhi Sawant have been evicted.

How was the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale was filled with several dance performances by BB contestants including Rakhi Sawant. The show hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh opened the stage to Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia D'souza as they arrived to promote their upcoming film Raja Shivaji. The film features Ritesh in lead role.

The host also paid tribute to National award-winning singer Asha Bhosle, who breathed her last on April 12, 2026. Ritesh said that Asha Tai's death is a big loss for the music industry and expressed his feelings that her voice will continue to resonate in everyone's hearts even today.

For the unversed, the show aired on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale: Top 5 must-watch moments before winner reveal