Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale: Top 5 must-watch moments before winner reveal

New Delhi:

The sixth series of Bigg Boss Marathi has proven to be among the most-watched reality shows, providing thrilling elements for the viewers. Riteish Deshmukh, along with his energetic personality and entertaining presentation skills, has contributed significantly in making Bigg Boss Marathi into not just another show but an entertaining phenomenon. This show provides numerous aspects like intense fights, tough tasks, funny moments, and lots of other things.

As the sixth season approaches its conclusion, it is time for the grand finale show which will be aired on April 19. This season has been exciting for fans as many great moments have come across. Here, we bring to you the five most interesting moments from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 that have made this season such a huge success.

1) Rakhi Sawant’s wild card entry and raada

The first incident that I would like to discuss is the sudden wild card entry of Rakhi Sawant into Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The moment Rakhi declared Raqesh Bapat as her ex-jiju and also said that she will do nothing in the house in the first day, she certainly made a lot of waves.

2) Competition between Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian

The next incident that I remember very vividly in the show was when Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian were fighting with each other in the nomination task by discussing topics including divorce and age factor.The conflict escalated to an extent where it resulted in violence and needed to be stopped by Bigg Boss.

3) Tanvi Kolte's dominance as a Task Queen

As the first finalist on the show, Tanvi Kolte definitely deserves her name as the 'Task Queen' in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 because she was brilliant in every single task. Her strong presence in all tasks, focusing skills and her twice winning captaincy make her one of the best contestants in the game and one cannot ignore her strategic play.

4) Unbreakable chemistry between Deepali-Sayyad and Rakhi

Another prominent feature in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 was the electrifying chemistry between Deepali Sayyad and Rakhi Sawant. Their relationship was characterized by both quarrels and funny scenes, making it interesting to watch. In addition, the entertaining duo's chemistry did not only limit itself to tasks but also made their scenes highly amusing for the audience.

5) Evictions in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 and finalists

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has witnessed many surprising evictions and shocking moments particularly "Bhau Cha Dhakka" with Riteish Deshmukh. Several contestants such as Reva Kaurase, Rakhi Sawant, Sagar Karande, Karan Sonawane, Ayush Sanjeev, and Sanket Pathak left the show abruptly. However, after all these eliminations, there were only five contestants left namely Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyad who became the finalists of the show.

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