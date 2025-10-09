Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 resumes after KSPCB shutdown; Host Sudeep thanks DK Shivakumar for support Bigg Boss Kannada 12 resumes after KSPCB shutdown; Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister directs seal lift, giving studio time to resolve issues. However, the makers released the new promo of the show on Instagram.

The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada' has been garnering attention with its 12th instalment, which premiered on September 28, 2025. However, just ten days after its premiere, the reality TV show, hosted by actor and director Kichcha Sudeep, was forced to halt filming after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered the immediate shutdown of the studio premises in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district. The directive cited serious violations of environmental laws by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited.

After the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had a discussion with the KSPCB and directed the Deputy Commissioner to allow the studio a chance to address and resolve the issues.

DK Shivakumar orders to lift the seal on Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house

Taking to the X handle, DK Shivakumar wrote, "I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection. #BiggBossKannada."

Reacting to this, the host Kichcha Sudeep also thanked DKS for his 'timely support'. He wrote, "I sincerely thank Hon @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay."

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 makers drop new promo video

After a two-day break, the show has been resumed, and Colors Kannada has released a new promo. This promo has caught everyone's attention with the tagline "BBK12 is here to stay | Same time as always". For the unversed, the shooting of the show is taking place at Jowlywood Studio, located in the Bidadi Industrial Area of Ramanagara, and now the lock on the house gate has been removed, allowing contestants to enter.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada season 12?

Viewers can stream Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 on Colors Kannada and the Jio Hotstar platform at 9.30 pm (Monday to Friday) and at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

