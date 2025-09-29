Bigg Boss Kannada season 12: A look at the 19 contestants Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has kicked off with a bang. Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, a total of 17 contestants have entered the BB house. Let's have a look at all of them here.

Kichcha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 this time with his familiar energy. He enthusiastically welcomed all the contestants, who remained there for hours.

From movie stars to influencers, a total of 19 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 house. Let's have a look at all of them here.

Cockroach Sudhi was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada S12 house. He rose to fame with his villainous roles in Kannada cinema. It remains to be seen how he performs in Bigg Boss.

Spandana Somanna, who has worked in serials, was the second contestant of this season. For the unversed, she is also a model by profession.

Rashika Shetty, who has worked in the film Manada Kadalu, is a contestant on Bigg Boss. Rashika said, 'Despite giving several auditions, I wasn't selected. Now I'm coming to Bigg Boss.' Rakshita Shetty is from Mangalore and lives in Mumbai. She has attracted everyone's attention with her unique Kannada cooking style.

Manju Bhashini entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 as a contestant. Children of the '90s know her as social worker Lalithamba, meaning she worked on the serial Silly Lalli.

North Karnataka talent Malu Nipanal, who rose to fame with the song Na Driver, joined Bigg Boss Kannada second 12 as a contestant.

The talkative Mallamma, a.k.a. Matina Mall has also joined this season. She captured everyone's attention with her words. It remains to be seen how his words will be used in Dodmane.

Kavya Shaiva, who rose to fame with the serial Kenda Sampi, recently starred in the film Kothalavadi. This film didn't garner much attention. Now, she's moved straight to the small screen.

Kari Basappa, who rose to fame as a bodybuilder, has joined Bigg Boss Kannada.

Janhavi, who rose to fame as an anchor, has entered the big house. She has also been in the news for her personal life. Now, she's ready to grab everyone's attention through Bigg Boss.

The Ghilli actor Natara has made his mark on Bigg Boss Kannada. He has garnered attention with his comedy roles and is now making a splash on the reality show.

Dhruvnath remains in the news due to controversies. He was accused of sexually harassing an actress. He was arrested in this case. He is also an actor in the serial Muddu Lakshmi.

Dhanush starred in the serial Geeta and appeared on the Bigg Boss stage. Last time, Bhavya Gowda appeared in the serial Geeta, but this time, Dhanush is there.

Chandraprabha, who rose to fame through comedy shows, is in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, a video of her doing plastering work went viral. Now, it remains to be seen how she will perform on Bigg Boss.

Ashwini Gowda, who rose to fame with the serial Muddu Lakshmi, also joined the reality show. She has appeared in 25 serials and over 100 films. She is also a Kannada activist. She has entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 as a contestant.

Abhishek has appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. He previously worked in the serial Vadhu, which premiered last year and then ended. It remains to be seen how he performs.

Dog breeder Satish made a solid entry on the Bigg Boss stage. It appears he bought clothes worth Rs 25 lakh for the show.

Mirchi RJ Amit is also a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 12. He is the last contestant of this season. He captured everyone's attention with his speech.

