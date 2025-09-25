Advertisement
  4. Bigg Boss 19, September 25 Episode Live Updates: Movie night twist stirs drama inside the house

Bigg Boss 19 September 25 episode begins at 9 PM with high-voltage drama. A special movie night brings unseen conversations to the forefront, triggering fights and confrontations inside the house. Stay tuned for live updates.

Written ByTwinkle Gupta  Edited ByKamna Arora  
New Delhi:

The September 24th episode of Bigg Boss 19 was full of drama as Awez Darbar and Amaal Mallik had a heated argument, while Baseer Ali and Pranit More also clashed. Abhishek Bajaj, as captain, confronted them and later got a special chance to pick contenders for the captaincy task. He chose Ashnoor Kaur, but Farrhana Bhatt was also added to the captaincy race. The episode also includes a ration task between the two, where Farrhana won, leaving Ashnoor out of the captaincy race.

Later, housemates criticised Abhishek's captaincy, but he was still declared successful. The episode ended with a fiery fight between Farrhana and Kunickaa Sadanand, with Ashnoor stepping in to defend Kunickaa.

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Bigg Boss surprises the housemates with a special movie night where they get to watch how housemates discussed outside conversations in the show. While everyone is curious and excited, things soon turn heated.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19, September 25 Episode Live Updates

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Kunickaa becomes photographer; Four more eliminated from captaincy race

    After the second round, Kunickaa was chosen as the party photographer. Following the task, Neelam, Pranit, Shehbaz, and Mridul were eliminated from the captaincy race.

     

  • 9:22 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    BB Disco round adds twist to captaincy task

    Bigg Boss introduces new destination in BB Disco captaincy task, where housemates must dance to the beats of a song. At the end of the round, the party photographer will once again click 10 photos of the housemates, just like in the previous round. The task operators will then review the pictures and eliminate the contestants who appear the most from the captaincy race.

     

  • 9:18 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Tanya and Kunickaa engage in a verbal argument

    Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand had a verbal spat over kitchen chores, leading to tension in the house. Other housemates were seen stepping in to resolve the issue between them.

  • 9:14 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Zeishan, Baseer, Amaal, and Tanya are out of this week's captaincy race

    After the task, the four housemates who appeared the most in the pictures were Zeishan, Baseer, Amaal, and Tanya. As a result, these four contestants are out of this week's captaincy race.

  • 9:10 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Awez assigned as party photographer in a unique captaincy task

    The episode begins with Bigg Boss assigning Awez the role of a party photographer. The twist in this task was that he must click 10 photos of the housemates while wearing party glasses that completely block his vision. He will need to be guided throughout the task.

    Ashnoor and Farrhana are appointed as the task operators. After the photos are taken, they will analyse them and select the four contestants who appear the most. These four will be eliminated from the captaincy race.

  • 9:05 PM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Bigg Boss 19 September 25th episode begins

    The Bigg Boss 19 episode airing on September 25 will feature a verbal argument between Awez and Baseer during the 'Bigg Boss Movie Night' segment. In the latest promo, Bigg Boss shows the housemates footage of contestants discussing things related to the outside world. What starts as a fun incident quickly turns tense, as Awez loses his cool after hearing conversations about himself. Bigg Boss fans can watch this drama-packed episode when it begins at 9 PM on JioHotstar.

