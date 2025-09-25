Live Bigg Boss 19, September 25 Episode Live Updates: Movie night twist stirs drama inside the house Bigg Boss 19 September 25 episode begins at 9 PM with high-voltage drama. A special movie night brings unseen conversations to the forefront, triggering fights and confrontations inside the house. Stay tuned for live updates.

The September 24th episode of Bigg Boss 19 was full of drama as Awez Darbar and Amaal Mallik had a heated argument, while Baseer Ali and Pranit More also clashed. Abhishek Bajaj, as captain, confronted them and later got a special chance to pick contenders for the captaincy task. He chose Ashnoor Kaur, but Farrhana Bhatt was also added to the captaincy race. The episode also includes a ration task between the two, where Farrhana won, leaving Ashnoor out of the captaincy race.

Later, housemates criticised Abhishek's captaincy, but he was still declared successful. The episode ended with a fiery fight between Farrhana and Kunickaa Sadanand, with Ashnoor stepping in to defend Kunickaa.

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Bigg Boss surprises the housemates with a special movie night where they get to watch how housemates discussed outside conversations in the show. While everyone is curious and excited, things soon turn heated.