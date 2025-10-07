Karnataka Pollution Control Board orders immediate closure of Bigg Boss Kannada studio | Check details here Bigg Boss Kannada: Copies of the closure order were forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and local electrical officers to oversee its implementation.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed the immediate shutdown of the studio premises in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, where the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada is filmed. In an official notice dated October 6 (Monday), the Board cited serious violations of environmental laws by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (operating as Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures).

Violations under water and air acts

According to the closure order, the studio is being used for large-scale entertainment and production activities without obtaining mandatory Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The KSPCB directed the studio to halt all operations immediately and submit an explanation within the stipulated period, warning of penal action for non-compliance.

Coordination across departments

Copies of the order have been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district, BESCOM’s Managing Director, and local electrical engineers to ensure enforcement. The coordinated effort suggests the government intends full compliance with the closure directive.

Impact on season 12 production

Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been filmed at the custom-built Bidadi set for several years. The show remains one of Karnataka’s top-rated television programmes, known for its large production scale and high audience engagement. The closure order comes even as Season 12 is airing, leaving uncertainty over future episodes and production continuity.