Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra upset with Munawar Faruqui? | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

In the promo, it showed Munawar saying sorry to Mannara. However, the latter says "Aap distance maintain kariye kyunki aage jab aapki hypocrisy call out hogi toh mein kahi nahi houngi aapke sath".In the video, Mannara can be seen saying 'I am not a hypocrite....jaaye apne naye doston ke pass". Munawar then replies, "You don't want to accept my apology then it is on you Mannara". Later she is seen crying while sitting in a corner alone. As soon as the video was dropped, fans flooded with comment section with mixed reactions.

One user said, "Full support Mannara". Another user wrote, "Mannara the sherni dho do Mannara Babt iss fake insaan ko ye dosti ke layak nahi ignore karta hai".

Recently a video of Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui has been going viral on social media. In the clip,Munawar getting a haircut from Ayesha Khan. Fans were confused with their relationship and gave mixed reactions to the clip. One user wrote, "Yeh sirf Munawar k baal hi nai...Balki audience ka bhi kaat gai..". Another user wrote, "What's wrong with Munna? Very disappointing".

Currently, the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashetty, Aoora, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 knocked out of Oscar race, Academy shortlists films in multiple categories

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets haircut from THIS contestant | Watch

Latest Entertainment News