Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot decides to take voluntary exit from Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: The reality which is riding high on success, is introducing new twists and turns with each passing day. In the last episode of BB 16, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight continued to be in the limelight. Both the contestants came close to blows with each other and used abusive language. After Stan and Shalin's fight, housemates were discussing who was wrong between the two. They even discussed if any of them should be ousted from the reality show. Following this, Shalin and Stan were called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss and Tina Dutta was asked to deliver a verdict on their fight.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina said that both Shalin and Stan were guilty. This hurt Shalin and he demanded to leave the show, voluntarily. After Bigg Boss asked Tina to give a lowdown on Shalin and Stan's fight and decide what should be done, Tina called Shalin arrogant and disrespectful. BB even asked Tina if she wished to send anyone out of the house. However, she refused to do the same.

Bigg Boss tried to pacify things between Stan-Shalin

Once Stan and Tina walked out of the confession room, Shalin had a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss. Shalin said that he was afraid for his life in the house. The actor further stated that he wanted to leave the reality show. He has also informed him that he would have to pay a penalty for doing the same. Shalin agreed and announced that he would make a voluntary exit from the show.

Later, Tina Datta consoled Shalin but he called her a 'player' as she decided that both he and Stan were culprits in the incident. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill blushes as she dances with Guru Randhawa on 'Moon Rise' song in gorgeous outfit | VIDEO

Tonight, during Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will school MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot for the incident. For the unversed, this week Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Dutta, and Shalin Bhanot were nominated.

