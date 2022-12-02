Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's outburst at Ankit Gupta leaves 'Priyankit' fans upset

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's outburst at Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 is riding high on TRP with new fights and arguments taking place in the house daily. From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's cute friendship to the 'love' blooming between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, the contestants are ruling the headlines on every social media platform. Now, the latest promo shared on Colors' official Instagram handle has grabbed attention as it shows Ankit talking 'ill' about Priyanka behind her back. Just like in most Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, contestants were shown statements about them, said by other contestants. During the same, Priyanka is shown what Ankit said about her and she lashed out at him.

During one of his conversations with Soundarya Sharma, Ankit said, "Game ke alawa kuch aur baat karti hi nahi hai, main toh yaar kuch bol bhi nahi sakta usko, main jab bolta hun.. she says mujhe mat batao. (She does not talk about anything other than the game, I cannot even say anything to her as she doesn't listen to what I say.)" After reading his statement, Priyanka looks shocked and angry and throws muddy water on his face.

Watch the video here-

This has left the Priyankit fans devastated. It was just recently when the duo had made up after a huge fight. Fans are also disappointed that the fans cut the conversation and only used the most 'controversial' part. Sharing the full video, a fan said, "This was the context Ankit said it. This is the full conversation. I CANT BELIEVE COLORS ONLY TOLD HER ABOUT THAT ONE LINE.. WHEN IT WAS SAID IN THIS CONTEXT!"

Other than Priyanka and Ankit, Tina and Soundarya also bore the brunt of this task. It is revealed that Archana not only spoke about the death of Tina's dog but also about Soundarya being in the game to become a part of the film industry. Both the actresses then threw mud at Archana's face and talk about her rude and hurtful statements.

Meanwhile, host Salman Khan invited some 'Hardcore BB fans' onto the stage and they discussed their likes and dislikes about the show and asked some tough questions to the contestants.

Also Read: Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover breaks silence on his exclusion from the show, says 'paise se nahi hota...'

Also Read: Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed tells Sunny Leone: 'You can't compete with my outfit'

Latest Entertainment News