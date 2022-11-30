Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover breaks silence on his exclusion from the show, says 'paise se nahi hota...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEERGROVER Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover reacts on exclusion

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover rose to prominence after appearing on the season 1 of Shark Tank India and quickly became a household name. His demeanour and one-liners became very popular across the country. His dialogues, including "Kya Kar raha hai bhai tu?," "Yeh kya doglapan hai," and "bilkul bakwass idea hai," were well-liked by the crowd. While the show returns for a new season, Grover will be missing from the prestigious judging panel. Recently, the makers unveiled the promo for the new season. Fans were disappointed when they learned of his expulsion from the show. Now, the shark has spoken out about his absence from the show.

Speaking to RedFM, where he was promoting his autobiography, Doglapan, Grover was quizzed about whether the show was unable to get him for Shark Tank India Season 2 since they couldn't afford him. He replied, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)."

The businessman was also questioned about whether he had ever been invited to appear on Bigg Boss. He acknowledged it and added, "You will never see me on that show." He went on to explain his decision to never appear on the show, saying, "Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening."

Ashneer Grover is replaced by Amit Jain in Shark Tank India 2. For the unversed, Amit Jain is the co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, an online portal for selling and buying used cars.

This time the show includes six sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). While five sharks are from season 1, one is the newest addition to the show, having replaced Grover.

