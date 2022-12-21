Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka asked to choose between Rs 25 lakh & Ankit, 'Priyankit' fans already know her answer

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Priyanka Choudhary will choose between Rs 25 lakh & Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: In this season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the contestants are constantly being tempted with choices. After a series of tasks in the past, the housemates have lost all the prize money and the winning amount currently stands at 0. Bigg Boss has issued an open challenge as well saying he would like to test the relationships that the housemates have made this entire time and how far they will go for their bonds. In the latest challenge, Priyanka will have to choose between Rs 25 lakh prize money and her close friend Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka Choudhary posed with a tough choice

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Priyanka Choudhary will be seen in a sticky spot when she'd be given a choice between prize money of Rs 25 lakh and her friend Ankit Gupta. In a promo shared on social media, Priyanka is seen sitting in the confession room while other housemates see her on the television. Bigg Boss tells her that she can bring back the lost prize money but if she chooses it, then her friend Ankit will be evicted from the house.

Housemates pin hopes on Priyanka's decision

She seems to be in a fix as the voice of Bigg Boss is seen giving a countdown. Others pin their hope as they see Priyanka making a choice. Friend-turned-foe Archana Gautam claps as she is happy to see Priyanka in this uncomfortable position. What Priyanka chose will be revealed soon. However, fans of Ankit and Priyanka, who have given them the moniker 'Priyankit', already know what the choice will be.

Netizens react to Priyanka's dilemma

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss. Their bond has stood the test of time. Fans of the show are certain that Priyanka will let go of Rs 25 lakh money offer and choose her friendship with Ankit over cash. "No doubt...I believe in priyanka.... Wo Ankit ko hi choose kregi (sic)," an Instagram user wrote. Another one said, "Ankit bahar nhi jana chaiye....no (sic)."

(With IANS inputs)

