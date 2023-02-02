Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam tortures Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; throws haldi powder in her eyes. Latter cries

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 16

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the non-mandali members-- Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot torture the mandali members, who got nominated after Sumbul Touqeer Khan failed to perform the clock task. With this, Priyanka, Shalin, and Archana joined Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as they win the ticket to the finale. As the contestants compete for TTF, Archana Gautam goes extreme while performing the torture task as she puts chilli and haldi powder on Nimrit's face.

Team B becomes harsh with Team A (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit), which Archana throwing haldi and chilli powder in their eyes. This leaves Nimrit furious as she yells at Archana and asks her to not do this. To this, Archana screams saying "Haldi ka tilak lagando, humaari bhi toh jal rahi thi toh." Soon, the Chhoti Sarrdarni actress starts crying and accuses Archana of putting the powder in her eyes. Not only Archana but also Shalin and Priyanka Chahar splash buckets of cold water on the contestant to win the task.

As per the task, Team A and B will have to remove each other’s hands from the buzzer by hook or crook. In yesterday’s episode (February 1), the Mandali members tried their best to torture the non-mandali contestants and in today’s episode, the tables turned.

If reports are to be believed., Karan Johar will present Weekend Ka Vaar this week with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta appearing as special guests. In addition to them, Badshah and Lulia Vântur will appear.

