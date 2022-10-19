Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla to enter as wild card contestant? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ABDU_ROZIK Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla's instagram post

Bigg Boss 16's much-loved contestant Abdu Rozik seems to have no rival in the show as of now, all the other contestants have been showering their love on him. But it seems Abdu's easy life is going to get a little tough as his rival Hasbulla Magomedov might enter the show as a wild card entry. It is quite hard to believe that even the 19-year-old singer can have a rival as he is such an adorable personality.

Coming to Abdu's rival, Hasbulla Magomedov is a native of the Republic of Dagestan who suffers from the same condition as Abdu. He is well-known for his TikTok videos, and there is a backstory to his antagonism toward Abdu. The history says, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu to a fight, but it was forbidden by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia since it was unethical. According to the reports, Hasbulla has accepted the invitation to participate in the show as a wild card entry.

Abdu who gets praised by Salman Khan himself because of his innocent demeanor will also share the screen with the superstar in his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' next year in Eid. This cute contestant is often seen having fun with the girl contestants in the house. Within the span of two weeks, Abdu has become a household name in the country.

Abdu is the world's smallest singer and for the unversed, he has this condition because he suffered from rickets in his childhood. Due to unstable financial conditions, his family couldn't afford the right medical treatment for the same. He weighed 12 kg when he was 16. While Hasbulla who is also known as Mini Khabib has 2 million followers on Instagram. Well, both Abdu and Hasbulla seemed to be loved by the world but it will be really amusing to watch these two little rivals on the show.

