  5. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta vote Sumbul Touqeer as the least performing contestant

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta vote Sumbul Touqeer as the least performing contestant

Bigg Boss 16: After taking Sumbul Touqeer's name as the least performing contestant, Shalin Bhanot subsequently admits to Tina Datta that he regrets his decision.

Bigg Boss 16: The upcoming episode of Salman Khan's controversial reality show will see Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta pairing up against Sumbul Touqeer. After Sumbul's father, housemates' advice, and Salman's lecture, another massive bomb bursts on Imlie actress when Bigg Boss announces to nominate two contestants who have performed the least. Following this, Shalin and Tina name Sumbul as the aforementioned contestant in the show. However, Shalin regrets his decision later. 

After taking Sumbul's name as the least performing contestant, Shalin subsequently admits to Tina that he regrets his decision. As Sumbul claps back, Tina is then seen advising the actor not to place the blame for Sumbul's fate on himself. Shalin is heard telling Tina, "I am feeling very bad looking like this." Sumbul then joins the two and says: "It does not affect, it genuinely doesn't affect me." 

Shalin attempts to calm Sumbul down by promising to support and stand by her. He tells the Imlie actress, "If you go out, it will be the worst day of my life". Sumbul says, "Mujhe koi farak hi nahi padta" (I don't care anymore). To which, Tina responds, "Ab wo tumhare isharon pe nachegi, I don't care what people think; I want to stand with you now." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul upset with Shalin-Tina as they don't support her captaincy bid, says 'main paagal thi'

The drama unfolded when Sumbul Touqeer's father slammed Tina for asking Shalin Bhanot if 'Sumbul likes him'. Pulling out old conversations he told Tina that she had created the wrong image of his daughter. Sumbul’s father lashed out at Shalin and Tina for their behaviour towards the Imlie actress. He told Shalin in Hindi: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show." Sumbul was left in tears when her father reveals the bitter truth. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'Apni beti ko uthane ke liye...

Soon, after this, their equation changed. With the nomination for captains, Sumbul took her name and expected at least Shalin to support her but that didn't happen and she felt heartbroken. However, she confronted him but the actor called her 'immature'. Following this, Sumbul broke down into tears while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia consoled her. Sumbul realises that despite her father telling her they aren't her friends, she still tried to connect with Shalin and Tina. 

