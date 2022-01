Pratik Sehajpal says according to him Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant do not deserve Ticket To Finale. Tejasswi Prakash talks about how Nishant Bhat tried to promote Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal sacrifice himself. Rakhi Sawant says Pratik is not deserving. Abhijeet Bichukale takes the name of Shamita saying she has support of Nishant Bhat. Salman Khan says the audience has power so their opinions do not matter. Salman Khan meets the housemates. He asks Rakhi Sawant about her wig. She says I want to look like Marilyn Monroe.