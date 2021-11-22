Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash questioned over her antics, fans recall Donal Bisht incident

Ek Deewaana Tha actress Donal Bisht, who was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, got a lot of support from fans after her eviction from the show. In the latest episode, media personnel's entered the house and grilled the contestants. During the press conference, the media questioned Tejasswi Prakash for making a big hue and cry in the kitchen when Nishant and Pratik were having a normal conversation with her. The netizens too slammed the actress and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where a similar issue had taken place where Tejasswi spoke to Donal in an arrogant way and the latter got quite emotional after that.

"Tejasswi who had claimed that Donal apparently cried for no reason, got her 'karma'," wrote a Twitter user. Another 'Bigg Boss' fan tweeted tagging Tejasswi Prakash and said: "Sorry not sorry for your fake tear. No one's gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more."

One of the user wrote, "#DonalBisht had played her game with dignity so it's time back to be fair with her! Bring her back to Bigboss house.#BeFairWithDonal"

In the latest promos dropped by the makers we also get to witness some steamy questions being asked from Tejasswi. The media asked her that she calls Shamita Shetty dominating while what is she doing with Karan Kundrra.

As a part of special powers, the media has already opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. None of them are VIPs any longer and they have to give up those privileges.

The house witnessed entry of new wildcard contestants including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale. They will enter as VIP contestants.

