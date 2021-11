Live now Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Abhijit Bichukale enter as wild cards The competition in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is getting intense. And to make it more exciting Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale will be seen entering as wild cards. Today we will also witness the re-entry of Shamita Shetty. Weekend Ka Vaar episode will bring a wave of shock among contestants as Salman Khan will announce that everyone except the top five will be evicted from the show this week.