Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces top 5 to be selected in 48 hours; others to get evicted

The Bigg Boss season 15 is getting more intense with each passing day. The upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will witness a shocking twist. A new promo dropped by the makers has signaled towards a major twist that will take place in the coming episodes. It suggests that a 'huge storm' is about to enter the contestants’ lives. In the clip, Salman Khan can be heard saying that within 48 hours the house will get it's top 5 contestants while all the other housemates will get evicted.

In the video, Neha can be seen reading a scroll which says, “Iss show ka sabse bada toofaan badi tezi se aapki taraf badh raha hai aur woh jald hi iss ghar tak pohochne wala hai. Isse aapki zindagi mein bhari tod-fod hone ki sambhavna hai."

If reports are to be believed then Bigg Boss 15 will follow the format of Bigg Boss 14, which saw a mid-season finale for the first time in BB history.

Currently, there are 11 contestants in the house including Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal. Shamita Shetty who left the reality show on medical grounds, has also re-entered the house.

There are also speculations that Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale (last seen on 'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2') will enter as wild card entries.

