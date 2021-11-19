Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter as wild cards? Here's what we know

The competition in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is getting more serious day-by day and now there rumours doing the rounds that former contestants of the previous seasons such as Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are coming in as wild card entries to raise the bar for the game.

As per IANS's close source, "Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. They will be entering the house next week or this weekend. They will be competing directly with the housemates."

Earlier, there was a lot of speculation around the ex-contestants of season 15 to enter the house as wild card entries. The most talked about names were Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh who were all evicted from the show earlier. Now, if sources are to be believed, they are not entering as wild card contestants but nothing is confirmed officially. Both Donal and Vidhi were evicted by the housemates as they voted them out for having the least contribution to the show.

Some also claimed that Afsana Khan is also entering the show once again. Despite all this no confirmation is made officially and still a lot has to be revealed.

In other news, actress Shamita Shetty will be seen entering the reality show once again this week.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after fight with Nishant Bhat

Currently, there is a strong competition going on between contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh not entering as wild card contestants?