Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITASHETTY_OFFICIAL Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty opens up on marriage plans, says 'I don't know the man yet'

Highlights Sparks flew between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT

When Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard, he left the show within a week without telling Shamita

As Janardhan Baba reveals Shamita's 'future', she asks him about how many kids she'll have

Amid reports that Bigg Boss 15 may get further extended till February last week, Janardhan Baba will be entering the house to reveal to the contestants what future holds for each one of them.

The most interesting revelations come for Shamita Shetty, whose marriage life is discussed at length. Baba tells her that in the coming months this year, the 'yog' for her is going to be great. He also shared that professionally, she has great luck in direction and production.

After Baba talks about her 'yog', Shamita is tempted to ask about how many babies she will have in the future. Baba's response makes Shamita very happy. He tells her that she will have one boy and one girl.

After these discussions about marriage and kids, Shamita is seen having a conversation with fellow contestant Nishant Bhat about marriage plans. She tells him that she will get married this year, i.e., in 2022 but does not know the man yet. She is heard telling Nishant, "I am going to get married this year. I don't know the man yet."

Nishant immediately takes Raqesh Bapat's name but Shamita shares that she "doesn't know him and they have only spent time on the show." Shamita and Raqesh showed fondness for each other on Bigg Boss OTT, which lasted for two months. Later, when Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as one of the wildcard entries, he left the show within a week and Shamita was left heartbroken at this decision of his.

During her latest conversation, Nishant warned Shamita that he has known Raqesh for a long time and he has been a 'difficult' person. Shamita countered this by saying that he is a different person with her and she isn't easy to deal with either. She called Nishant judgemental and asked him not to be so harsh to his own friends.